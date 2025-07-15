Tianjin, Jul 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held separate talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with a focus on bilateral cooperation and the situation in West Asia.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of a foreign ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this northern Chinese city.

Also Read | India Raises Pahalgam Terror Attack at SCO Meeting: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for 'Uncompromising Position' on Combatting Terrorism.

"Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and global developments with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Tianjin this afternoon," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

It is understood that the two foreign ministers also deliberated on the evolving regional security scenario including the situation in West Asia.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Ultimatum to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine War: Russia Must Make Peace With Kyiv in 50 Days or Face 100% Tariff.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year for the annual India-Russia summit.

It is not immediately known whether preparations for the visit figured in Jaishankar-Lavrov talks.

In their meeting, Jaishankar and Araghchi are learnt to have discussed the overall situation in West Asia.

"Good to catch up with FM @araghchi of Iran, this time on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)