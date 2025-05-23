Berlin [Germany], May 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted with members of the German parliament during his official visit to the country. The EAM held discussions on wide-ranging topics, including India's firm commitment to combatting terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

Sharing the details in a post on X, EAM appreciated the support of the members of the Parliament for the growth of India-Germany ties.

Also Read | Indian Government's Hiring of Lobbying Firms in US Not a New Practice, Says MEA.

He wrote on X, "A good interaction with members of German Bundestag this evening in Berlin. Appreciate their strong support for continued growth of India-Germany relations. Also discussed with them India's firm commitment of combatting terrorism in all forms and manifestations."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1925609547525210232

Also Read | US: Tennessee Inmate Oscar Smith Executed by Lethal Injection for Killing Estranged Wife, Her 2 Sons in 1989.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar also chaired the regional conference of Ambassadors in Europe, where he discussed Operation Sindoor and India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

EAM said that they also discussed on various aspects of further deepening engagements with Europe.

He wrote on X, "Chaired the regional conference of our Ambassadors in Europe today in Berlin. We discussed #OpSindoor and our message of zero tolerance for terrorism. Also deliberated on various aspects of more deeply engaging Europe at a time of change."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1925556052268892160

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

Earlier during his visit to the Netherlands, EAM Jaishankar had highlighted India's resolve against terrorism.

In an interview with Dutch daily de Volkskrant, EAM said, "We want a definitive end to terrorism. Our message is therefore: yes, the ceasefire has put an end to military actions against each other for now, but if the terrorist attacks from Pakistan continue, there will be consequences. The Pakistanis must understand that very well."

Jaishankar also held a productive meeting in Copenhagen on Wednesday (local time) with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen to advance Indo-Danish relations.

During the discussions, Jaishankar also lauded Denmark's solidarity and its support for India's fight against terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)