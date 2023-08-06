New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended wishes to the governments and people of Jamaica and Bolivia on their National Day.

Taking to Twitter, he extended his greetings to his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina J Smith and said, "Felicitations to FM @kaminajsmith and Government and the people of Jamaica on their National Day."

"Our development partnership and multilateral cooperation continue to grow," Jaishankar added.

India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a Parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language and the love for cricket.

He also wished Bolivia on its National Day and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing South-South cooperation between the two nations.

"Warm greetings to FM @RogelioMayta_Bo and the Government and people of Bolivia on their National Day. Reaffirm our commitment to advancing South-South cooperation," the EAM tweeted.

Recently on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Bolivian Minister of Development Planning Sergio Armando Cusicanqui Loayza and discussed the avenues for strengthening trade and investment.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Bolivian Minister of Development Planning Mr. Sergio Armando Cusicanqui Loayza in New Delhi today. The two ministers discussed avenues for strengthening India-Bolivia #trade, #investment and economic cooperation. They agreed to encourage B2B linkages through respective chambers of commerce and industry."

India and Bolivia enjoy friendly and cordial relations. In 2019, the then-President of India, Ram Nath Kovind visited Bolivia, becoming the first-ever visit by an Indian president to Bolivia. Bolivia also conferred the highest State Honour of Bolivia on the President of India.

Eight memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed between India and Bolivia concerning fields of culture, visa waiver for diplomats, the exchange between diplomatic academies, mining, space, traditional medicine, the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in IT and the Bi-Oceanic Railway project.

Both sides also agreed to work together for the exploration and extraction of the vast Lithium deposits of Bolivia.

Lithium is a key resource used in making batteries that India needs for its clean technology initiatives such as increased use of electric cars.

Under the framework of South-South Cooperation, India also gave a USD 100 million Line of Credit to Bolivia for financing development projects. (ANI)

