Kabul, August 6: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremors were felt at 18:53:18 (UTC+05:30). No casualties have been reported as yet. The depth of the earthquake was registered at 85 Km, according to the NCS. Its epicentre was found at latitude: 36.16°N and longitude: 71.20°E respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 06-08-2023, 18:53:18 IST, Lat: 36.16 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 85 Km, Location: 119km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted. No reports of material damage have surfaced as of now. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Hits Southeast of Jurm in Hindu Kush Region, No Casualties Reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday as well, according to the National Center for Seismology. It took place at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 Km. According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.38 and Longitude: 70.77, respectively. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region; Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

