Naypyidaw, March 7: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 40 km. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 21:17:45 IST. Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Jolts the Country, No Casualties Reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 07-03-2024, 21:17:45 IST, Lat: 16.80 & Long: 94.64, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS posted on social media X. Further details awaited.

