New Delhi, January 19: A mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck New Delhi on Monday morning, causing brief tremors across parts of the national capital. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 8:44 a.m., with its epicentre located in North Delhi at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, and the tremors were described as mild in nature. However, the incident once again highlighted Delhi’s vulnerability to seismic activity due to its geological setting.

The NCS provided detailed information about the seismic event in an official statement, saying, “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 19/01/2026 08:44:16 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 77.06 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: North Delhi, Delhi.” Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) lie close to several active fault lines, which are geological fractures where tectonic plates meet and shift. These fault lines make the region prone to frequent low- to moderate-intensity earthquakes. Earthquake in Bhutan: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Country, No Casualty Reported.

Experts have long warned that even mild tremors should not be ignored, as they serve as reminders of the seismic risks faced by the densely populated capital. Geological conditions further add to the risk, particularly in the eastern parts of Delhi along the Yamuna floodplains. These areas are characterised by thick deposits of soft, sandy and silty soil, with groundwater often located close to the surface. Such soil conditions can amplify seismic waves during an earthquake, increasing the potential for structural damage, especially in the case of a stronger tremor. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Strikes Asian Country.

India’s seismic zoning system was updated in 2025, expanding the classification to six zones based on earthquake susceptibility. The zones now range from Zone II, considered the least active, to Zone VI, categorised as the most seismically active. Delhi continues to remain in Zone IV, placing it among high-risk regions. Several cities in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, including Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Moradabad and Pilibhit, are also classified under Zone IV, underscoring the broader seismic vulnerability of northern India. Earlier, in November 2025, a stronger earthquake measuring 5.7 struck Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district, with tremors felt across parts of eastern India, including Kolkata, highlighting the region’s interconnected seismic activity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).