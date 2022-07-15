Quito (Ecuador), Jul 15 (AP) An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.7 shook Ecuador's coast Thursday, causing one death when a teenager was electrocuted by a fallen power line, authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of about 80 kilometers (49 miles) and was centered nearly 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of the port of Guayaquil.

Also Read | Economic Growth in China Falls to 0.4% Amid COVID-19 Shutdowns.

The Geophysical Institute of Ecuador said the tremor was felt over most of country, though “weakly” in the mountains.

Jorge Vera, mayor of the Simón Bolívar canton in the coastal Guayas province, said a 16-year-old was killed. He said a high voltage cable fell while the victim was engaged in “a sports activity,” but gave no further details. (AP)

Also Read | Ripudaman Singh Malik, Acquitted in 1985 Air India Bombing, Shot Dead in Canada.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)