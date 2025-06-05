Cairo, Jun 4 (AP) Egypt's foreign minister on Wednesday told his Greek counterpart that the spiritual and religious value of the Saint Catherine Monastery and surrounding archaeological sites will be preserved. That's according to a statement.

The Greek Orthodox Church had been concerned after an administrative court said the state owns the land but affirmed the monks' right to use the site.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem last week expressed concern and said “it is our sacred obligation to ensure that Christian worship continues on this holy ground, as it has done for 17 centuries.” It acknowledged Egypt's assurances there would be no infringement.

Egypt's presidency last week said the ruling consolidates the state's commitment to preserve the monastery's religious status. (AP)

