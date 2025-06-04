Mumbai, June 4: In a bizarre and concerning case, 43-year-old Sunita Jamgade from Nagpur, who illegally crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan last month, told police she used Google Maps to navigate her way across the border. The woman reportedly entered Pakistan via Hunderman village in Kargil, claiming the widely used navigation app guided her route.

According to a report Indian Express report, Kapil Nagar Police Station Inspector Satish Aade confirmed that a suspicious mobile application was found on Jamgade’s phone. The app has not been opened yet, and the device has been sent for forensic analysis to assess potential risks, including the possibility of surveillance hardware such as a tracking chip. Investigators noted erratic behaviour during questioning, with Jamgade often giving unrelated responses, suggesting possible mental health issues. Nagpur: 43-Year-Old Woman Suspected of Crossing Into PoJK for Love, Leaves Minor Son Behind in Kargil.

Initially claiming she was in Pakistan for business opportunities, Jamgade later admitted her intention was to meet a man named Zulfikar. She has been booked under charges of espionage, and after her police custody ended on Monday, she was remanded to judicial custody. Her 12-year-old son, who accompanied her on previous international trips to Bhutan and Nepal, is now in the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Nagpur. His statement has been recorded. Jaan Mahal Arrested: Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh Who Runs ‘JaanMahal Video’ YT Channel Held in Espionage Case, Police Say Accused Came in Contact With Jyoti Malhotra via Pak Officials.

Police are coordinating with authorities in Kargil to determine if Jamgade received local help in crossing the heavily monitored LoC. Investigators will also examine her brief detention by Pakistani armed forces to understand what transpired during her time across the border.

