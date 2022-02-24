Kiev [Ukraine], February 24 (ANI): Amid Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kiev on Thursday urged the Ukrainian Government for the safety and security of Indian students in the country.

In a letter to Andriy Borysovych Yermak, Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, Kiev, the Embassy Indian Embassy informed that 15,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine in various regions.

"Embassy of India in Kyiv presents its compliments to the office of the President of Ukraine and has the honour to inform that over 15,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine in various regions. The Embassy of India would be grateful if their safety and security be ensured and they will be allowed to remain wherever they are. Arrangements for essential amenities like food and water for their survival may be provided to them. Their safety and security are of paramount concern to the Embassy of India and all necessary steps be taken to ensure that," it said.

It further said that the Embassy of India in Kiev takes this opportunity to renew to the office of the President of Ukraine, the assurances of its highest consideration.

The Indian Embassy in Kiev had organized safe premises nearby for Indian students in Ukraine who turned up outside the Embassy and no one is currently stranded outside the Embassy, said sources.

The Embassy of India in Ukraine accommodated more than 200 Indian students at a school near the Embassy in Kiev.

Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India in Ukraine, said that the Embassy of India in Kiev will continue to operate till every Indian is evacuated.

"The Embassy of India in Kiev continues to operate round the clock 24X7. Today morning we woke up with the news that Kiev is under attack, the whole of Ukraine is under attack. This has generated a lot of anxiety, uncertainty, and created tension. I would like to assure all of you that the Embassy of India continues to operate around the clock looking out for the safety and security of Indians here," he said.

He further urged people to stay calm, level-headed and take necessary safety and precautions.

The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

