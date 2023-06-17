Seoul [South Korea], June 17 (ANI/WAM): In a panel discussion held as part of Sharjah's Guest of Honour programme at the 65th Seoul International Book Fair, renowned Emirati and Korean writers underscored the pivotal role of literary salons in nurturing cultural development and fostering cross-cultural connections.

The session shed light on the historical significance of these intellectual gatherings which helped the countries achieve great literary strides, producing outstanding works, and paving the way for a vibrant literary landscape that reflects their rich identities, histories, and civilisations.

Moderated by Baek Hyewon, a professor of literature and translation, the session titled "Emirates and Korea Literary Salons and Their Societal Significance" featured Emirati author Aisha Sultan and Korean poet Kim Seunghui. The panellists highlighted the prominent role played by women in establishing, nurturing, and developing these cultural platforms.

Sultan emphasised that the culture of literary salons in the UAE has been shaped by the nation's open and progressive society, the active participation of women in the cultural domain, and the supportive legislation implemented by the government to cultivate a community culture of reading.

Tracing back the history of literary clubs in the UAE, the author highlighted their origins in the early 20th century when intellectuals would convene in the gatherings hosted by influential figures, such as pearl merchants, to engage in discussions on literature and culture.

For her part, Korean poet Kim Seunghui delved into the evolution of literary salons in Korea, highlighting the transformative journey that has propelled them to the forefront of shaping Korean intellectuals' literary and social consciousness.

She stressed that literary salons played an essential role in shaping Korean literature and produced leading figures. (ANI/WAM)

