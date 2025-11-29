Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Airways flights have returned to normal scheduled operations following the successful installation of the required Airbus software update across A320 fleet.

Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our operational and technical teams, the update was completed quickly and with minimal disruption - despite this being one of the busiest travel periods at Zayed International Airport ahead of the long weekend, said the company in a press statement Saturday.

Also Read | Anthony Albanese Marries Jodie Haydon: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates His 'Good Friend', Wishes Australian Prime Minister 'Happy Married Life'.

''We appreciate the professionalism of our teams across the network and thank our guests for their patience and understanding. Safety remains Etihad's highest priority, and we are pleased to have restored regular services swiftly,'' it added. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)