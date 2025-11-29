New Delhi/Canberra, November 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated "good friend" Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, on getting married while wishing the newly-wedded couple a happy married life. "Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life," PM Modi wrote in a congratulatory message on X. Earlier in the day, the Australian Prime Minister announced his marriage to partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony at The Lodge in Canberra, making him the first Australian leader to wed while in office.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," Albanese and Haydon said in a joint statement Saturday morning. Albanese also posted a brief video of the celebration on X with a one-word caption, "Married." According to the local media, several leaders, including many senior ministers including Penny Wong, Mark Butler, Katy Gallagher, Don Farrell, Tony Burke, Richard Marles, Jim Chalmers, Tim Ayres and Jenny McAllister, as well as New South Wales MPs John Graham and Jo Haylen, attended the wedding. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese and Jodi Haydon on Their Wedding, Says 'Wishing Them a Happy Married Life'.

Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley also conveyed her best wishes for the wedding. "Congratulations to Anthony and Jodie! I wish them every happiness as they continue building their lives together," Australia's Sydney Morning Herald quoted Ley as saying shortly after the news broke. The wedding caps a memorable year for Albanese, coming just months after he led the Labour Party to a landslide election victory, securing a record 94 seats in the lower house. Haydon has accompanied Albanese at numerous events over the years, including during his 2022 election campaign and again in May this year when his Labour Party secured a strong majority.

‘Congratulations to My Good Friend’

Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life.@AlboMP https://t.co/6Dyq4dw2TC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2025

Albanese also thanked Haydon on election night, noting that she "probably wasn't expecting this to be in your life half a dozen years ago". "I am so grateful for your support, your friendship and your love. You make me so happy, which matters, you have my heart, I love you, and I look forward to living our lives together," he said The wedding is PM Albanese's second; his previous 19-year marriage to former NSW politician Carmel Tebbutt ended in 2019.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2025 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).