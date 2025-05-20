Brussels [Belgium], May 20 (ANI): The European Union and the United Kingdom unveiled new sanctions targeting Russia's economy, shadow oil fleet, and military supply chains on Tuesday. The EU adopted its 17th and most extensive sanctions package, while the UK imposed 100 fresh sanctions, including on financial institutions, and military suppliers.

The European Council on Tuesday adopted the 17th package of economic and individual restrictive measures cutting off Russia's access to key military technology.

"Today's 17th package is part of an even broader set of EU measures also targeting Russia's hybrid activities, domestic violations of human rights and the use of riot control agents by Russian forces in Ukraine, under three other sanctions regimes," the European Council said in a press release.

It added, "The Council adopted today its largest ever package targeting Putin's shadow fleet, doubling the number of vessels included in the list of those subject to a port access ban and ban on provision of a broad range of services. 189 vessels originating from third countries were targeted today, bringing the total of designated vessels to 342. Those vessels are part of Russia's 'shadow fleet', and are responsible for transporting Russian oil while practising irregular and high-risk shipping practices, or supporting Russia's energy sector. Restrictive measures on the shadow fleet are intended to dismantle its operational capacity, thereby reducing the oil revenues that support Russia's war economy."

In addition, the EU also imposed individual sanctions (asset freeze and prohibition to make funds available) targeting the shadow fleet ecosystem, namely on actors enabling the operation of the shadow fleet. These measures cover shipping companies responsible for the transportation of crude oil and oil products by sea and engaging in dangerous practices at sea while transporting Russian oil, including entities from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong. The list also includes one important insurer of the Russian oil shipping industry.

In order to further curb Russia's revenue sources, the EU also imposed restrictive measures on Surgutneftegaz, a major Russian oil company which provides substantial revenues to the Russian government, directly fuelling its war effort.

The EU is imposing sanctions on more than 45 Russian companies and individuals providing the Russian army with drones, weapons, ammunition, military equipment, critical components and logistical support.

The European Council also added 31 new entities to the list of those subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual-use goods and technologies, due to their support to Russia's military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Some of these entities are located in third countries (Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Vietnam and Uzbekistan) and have been involved in the circumvention of export restrictions, including on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or computer numerical control machine tools.

The EU also introduced further restrictions on exports of goods which contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement, the development of its defence and security sector the development or the production of its military systems, including chemical precursors to energetic materials and spare parts for machine tools.

Meanwhile, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in a statement on Tuesday said, "As President Putin ruthlessly intensifies his strikes against innocent Ukrainians, the UK is ramping up pressure with a raft of 100 new sanctions. The latest sanctions targets include entities supporting Russia's military machine, energy exports and information war, as well as financial institutions helping to fund Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Today's measures sanction the supply chains of deadly Russian weapons systems, including Iskander missiles. This will protect Ukrainian lives and our collective security by disrupting Russia's military machine."

The UK's sanctions also target 14 more members of the Social Design Agency (SDA), which carries out Kremlin-funded information operations that are designed to undermine sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law in Ukraine and across the world.

The sanctions also target 46 financial institutions that help Russian attempts to evade sanctions, as well as the St Petersburg Currency Exchange, and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency which insures Russian banks.

The UK will also sanction 18 more ships in the 'shadow fleet' carrying Russians oil, along with the fleet's enablers. The Prime Minister announced 110 shadow fleet related sanctions ahead of his visit to Kyiv earlier this month.

"Today's targets include John Michael Ormerod, a British national who procured ships for Russia's shadow fleet, and two Russian captains of shadow fleet tankers," the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of using diplomacy to "buy time to continue its war and occupation" and also said he is working with allies to ensure that pressure compels Russia to change its behaviour.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Spoke with President of Finland @AlexStubb. We informed each other about our contacts with partners and discussed details of yesterday's conversation with @POTUS. The key point is that diplomacy aimed at peace must be well-coordinated and focused on tangible outcomes."

The post read, "It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time in order to continue its war and occupation. We are working with our partners to ensure that pressure forces Russians to change their behaviour. Sanctions matter, and I am grateful to everyone who is making them more biting for those responsible for this war." (ANI)

