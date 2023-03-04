New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The European Union, Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell concluded his visit to India on Friday, after his participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) and the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

On March 1, the European Union, Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell delivered a speech at the India-Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave. He also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where key issues such as Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and the global debt crisis were discussed, on the sidelines of the G20, the European Union said in a statement.

Also Read | Pakistan Economic Crisis Impacting Kabul-Islamabad Trade, Says Afghanistan.

Josep Borrell participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting on Thursday. During the first session on strengthening multilateralism, he focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its global consequences on energy and food insecurity.

He also highlighted the importance of a stronger multilateralism system and a crucial need to speed up the green transition to address the existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss globally.

Also Read | India Rejects OIC’s ‘unwarranted References’ on Jammu and Kashmir.

During the second session on counter-terrorism and humanitarian action, the European Union, Foreign Policy chief focused on new threats enabled by technologies, highlighting the worrying use of disinformation and cyber malicious activities.0

He reiterated the importance of reacting, but also pre-empting these threats. He also set out the EU's strong commitment as a humanitarian assistance provider around the world, from Yemen to Turkey, from the Darien Gap to Myanmar.

On Friday, Josep Borrell participated in a panel discussion at the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue under the title "The New High Table: Realigning the G20 in a changing world" where he stressed the need for multilateral solutions and the role that the G20 has to play.

He also exchanged views with a group of leading Indian women together with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, as France takes over the EU Gender Champion role in India for the next six months.

During his visit, European Union, Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell also had bilateral discussions with the Foreign Ministers of Singapore, Indonesia, Egypt, Nigeria, Armenia and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)