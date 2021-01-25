Brussels [Belgium], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Commission asks AstraZeneca to explain the delays in coronavirus vaccine deliveries, commission spokesmen said on Monday, assuring that the goal to have 70 percent of the EU population inoculated by the summer remains unchanged.

"Following AstraZeneca's announcement that there would be a shortfall of its deliveries, Commissioner [Stella] Kyriakides sent a letter yesterday to the company to request further clarifications. In this letter, the commissioner stresses the importance of deliveries in line with the schedules laid down in the agreement and reiterates that the scale-up of the production capacity has to happen concurrently with the conduct of clinical trials to ensure the availability of vaccines as quickly as possible," spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said at a briefing.

The European Commission expects the company to "find solutions and to exploit all possible flexibility to deliver swift," spokesman Eric Mamer added.

"Of course, we are not changing the [vaccination] objectives," Mamer went on to say, stressing that the vaccination schedule will remain unchanged. (ANI/Sputnik)

