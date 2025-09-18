Howrah (West Bengal), September 18 (ANI): With the biggest festival for the Bengali community, Durga Puja, just around the corner, the long-awaited arrival of the Padma Hilsa from Bangladesh has brought both excitement and concern to the wholesalers in the Howrah fish market of West Bengal's Kolkata.

The first consignment of 50 metric tonnes, part of a larger export of 1,200 metric tonnes permitted by the Bangladesh government as a goodwill gesture, reached the market late on Wednesday night after crossing the border at Bangaon.

The prized consignment has stirred enthusiasm among fish lovers and traders, especially due to the unmatched taste of the Hilsa from the Padma River. However, the high wholesale prices, ranging from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,000 per kilogram, have dampened hopes for substantial profits during the festive season.

Retailers, who gathered early in the morning for auctions, expressed concern over the steep rates.

"The fish is very good, but the revenue is expected not to be great, as the rate is very high," said a local seller. "If people can buy this at such a high rate, then we would also be able to make some profit."

The retail market is expected to see prices surge even further, with rates projected to touch over Rs 2,000 per kilogram, depending on the size, which in this batch ranges from 800 grams to 1 kilogram.

Another retailer noted the competition from domestically sourced fish, stating that "Before this, some people had stocked up on Hilsa from Gujarat. The taste between these two is different, and the demand for the Bangladeshi fish is always high, but the rate is just too high this time."

While this is the first batch of the year, traders and importers remain uncertain about the full delivery of the promised 1,200 metric tonnes before the October 5 deadline.

According to Anwar Maqsood, Secretary of the Fish Importers' Association, limited availability in Bangladesh and short notice on export permissions are likely to affect the volume reaching Indian markets.

"We will be getting fish till October 5. But I fear that even 500 metric tonnes will arrive from the proposed 1,200. The 50 metric tonnes came only because it was already in stock," Maqsood said. "The rates in Bangladesh are also high, and if prices remain like this, we might not be able to bring as much as expected."

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry approved the export of 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja, subject to conditions, in favour of 37 companies.

The export period has been set from September 16 to October 5, 2025, with conditions imposed by the Bangladesh government for the export of Hilsa fish that the rules and regulations of the Export Policy 2024-27 must be followed; the validity of this permission will be from September 16, 2025, to October 5, 2025; and the export price of Hilsa per kg must be at least USD 12.5, it said.

With Mahalaya falling on September 21, the festive air has already begun to sweep through Bengal, as families gear up for the grandest celebration of the year. The arrival of the season's first consignment of Padma Hilsa from Bangladesh has added a dash of culinary excitement to the celebrations at the Howrah market.

Though prices remain high, the unique flavour of this silver delicacy continues to capture the Bengali heart. As the goddess readies her descent to earth, so too does the beloved Hilsa find its way to dining tables across the region.

The main festivities will begin with Maha Panchami on September 27, followed by Maha Shasthi on September 28, Maha Saptami on September 29, Maha Ashtami on September 30, Maha Nabami on October 1, and culminate with Bijoya Dashami on October 2. (ANI)

