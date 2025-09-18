A shocking incident of suspected human trafficking has come to notice, that too under the shadows of the beautiful game of football. As per a report in Dawn, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone claims to have arrested a suspected human trafficking agent named Waqas Ali, who sent Pakistani citizens disguised as professional footballers to Japan illegally. It has been learned that a total of 22 men, disguised as a football team, were attempting to enter Japan illegally, but the authorities identified their fake documents, and they were deported. FIFA Bans Pakistan National Football Team After Side Failed To Adopt Revision Of Its Constitution.

As per the FIA sources, the group of 22 men were travelling in full football gear, carrying forged no-objection certificates (NOCs) allegedly issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the visa file was padded with a forged Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) registration letter. As reported by Geo News, the Japanese immigration officers grew suspicious when questioning these fake players, and such suspicions led to their deportation back to Pakistan. Lionel Messi Sends Signed FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday.

The FIA official has claimed that a group of 17 immigrants were given 15-day visit visas to Japan, managed by the suspected agent Waqas Ali, a resident of Pasroor, Sialkot, on the invitation of the Boavista Football Club, after reportedly floating a fake football club called Golden Football Trial. The officials also claimed that the agent had extorted Rs. 4 to Rs. 4.5 million from each of the 17 people. It has also been learned that the 17 travelled to Japan on January 1, 2024, and never returned. The arrested suspect Waqas Ali was also involved in a similar case at FIA Gujranwala circle for sending a 22-member fake football team to Japan on June 15, 2025, as per Dawn, eventually leading to inquiry and finally arrest.

