Tel Aviv [Israel], July 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported Wednesday that after the completion of an undercover investigation officers from the Central Unit in the Coastal District foiled a drug smuggling attempt Tuesday night.

Five suspects were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, drug importation, possession of drugs and weapons.

The smugglers attempted to bring the illegal drugs into Israel by using a carpet ordered from Peru that was soaked in liquid cocaine.

During a search of an apartment, additional substances suspected of being drugs and a gun were found. (ANI/TPS)

