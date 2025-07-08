Kathmandu, Jul 8 (PTI) A river flooded by monsoon rains swept away 18 people and the main bridge connecting Nepal with China on Tuesday.

The continuous monsoon rainfall in China on Monday night triggered a flood in the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal.

The Miteri Bridge in Rasuwa district, 120 km northeast of Kathmandu, was swept away by flooding at around 3:15 am on Tuesday.

Eighteen people, including six Chinese nationals, have gone missing, official sources said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 11 people, including two police personnel, were rescued by the joint team of Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police.

Arjun Paudel, chief district officer of Rasuwa, said the flood caused heavy damage. Authorities have advised residents downstream to move to safer areas.

The flooding also swept away several houses and five electric vehicles imported from China.

