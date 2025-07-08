Illinois, July 8: A man from Riverton village in the Sangamon County, Illinois, US, was arrested for possessing child pornography and having sex with a farm animal. The accused has been identified as Benjamin Tarr (39). According to court records, Benjamin is facing a total of five charges including three of possession of child pornography and two counts of having sex with an animal.

According to reports, the victim seen in the pornography materials seized from Tarr were allegedly 18 and in a few cases under 13. It is also reported that the 39-year-old man is accused of having sex with a cow on two occasions. Benjamin Tarr appeared before the court for the first time on Thursday, July 3. According to the court orders, Tarr was denied pretrial release. US Shocker: Prep School Teacher Jocelyn Sanroman Engages in Sexual Relationship With Minor Student, Arrested After Confessing to Colleague in Michigan.

It is also learnt that the judge ordered Tarr to remain in jail pending trial. A preliminary hearing in connection with the case has been scheduled for July 25. As per the documents filed in Sangamon County Circuit, Benjamin Tarr made child porn videos between Tarr made the child porn videos between late-December and June. US Shocker: 4-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Keep Her Inside Drawer With Towels at Hotel in Texas, Arrested.

The documents also stated that the Riverton man allegedly tried to have sexual contact with a calf two times in June. While Tarr has been arrested, it is also reported that the victims are under 13 years of age in at least two cases, and under 18 in at least one case. Tarr will now appear before the court later this month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2025 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).