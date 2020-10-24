Washington, Oct 24 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Friday said this election for Americans is a choice between a "super recovery" by his administration and a "depression" by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said Americans are not learning to live with COVID-19, but learning to die with it as the pandemic has dwarfed anything that the country faced in recent history and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

