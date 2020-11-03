Washington, Nov 3 (PTI) Americans were voting in large numbers on Tuesday in one of the most divisive bitter presidential elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.

FGN26 US-POLLS-CAMPAIGNS Trump, Biden make final pitches to undecided American voters

Washington: Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them, as they pledged to take the country out of the woods.

FGN28 US-ELECTION-INDIA Irrespective of the winner of presidential polls, India-US relationship to remain strong

Washington: Irrespective of the outcome of Tuesday's keenly-contested US presidential election, America's strategic relationship with India is expected to maintain the current momentum and strengthen further, policy documents and remarks from the two campaigns indicate.

FGN13 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic to enhance cross-border terrorism: India

United Nations: Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India has said it is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance support to cross-border terrorism and has resorted to “unbridled hate speech" to try and create divisions among India's religious communities.

FGN27 US-ELECTION-LD SECURITY Fearing poll-related violence, security tightened across US; stores, businesses board up

Washington/New York: Security has been tightened at the White House and major commercial avenues across the US, with retailers boarding up their stores to head off any damages as America braced for possible unrest and violence in a bitter and divisive presidential race.

FGN31 AUSTRIA-3RDLD ATTACK 5 dead in Vienna attack; assailant had previous conviction

Vienna: Five people died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. (AP)

FGN10 US-BIDEN First step to beating coronavirus is defeating Trump: Biden

Washington: The first step to beating the coronavirus that has had a devastating impact on the US is to ensure President Donald Trump's electoral defeat, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said on Monday.

FGN14 US-HARRIS-TRUMP America cannot afford four more years of Trump: Harris

Washington: Attacking Donald Trump on the eve of the US presidential election, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that the president has failed to lead the country and America can no longer afford four more years of him.

FGN22 US-TRUMP-HARRIS Harris wants to be president: Trump

Washington: Claiming that Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants to be the first woman president of the United States, President Donald Trump told his supporters that this is one “good reason” not to vote for his challenger Joe Biden.

FGN32 CHINA-MALABAR China hopes Malabar naval drills will be conducive to peace, not contrary

Beijing: China on Tuesday hoped that the quadrilateral Malabar exercises involving navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia would be conducive to the regional peace and stability instead of the contrary.

FGN33 CHINA-INDIA-VBM-FLIGHTS China says talks on over India's plan to operate more VBM flights

Beijing: China on Tuesday said Indian and Chinese officials are in communication over India's announcement to operate more Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights to the country.

FGN29 IRAN-US-POLLS Iran's supreme leader, quoting Trump, mocks US election

Tehran: Iran's supreme leader mocked America's presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump's own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticise the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis. (AP)

FGN36 CHINA-NEPAL-LAND UK daily says China annexed over 150 hectares of Nepal's territory; Beijing dismisses it as 'rumour'

Beijing, Nov 3 (PTI) China has annexed over 150 hectares of Nepal's territory, according to a leading British daily whose report was rejected by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday as a "completely unfounded rumour”.

FGN41 FRANCE-MACRON-LEADERS French president speaks with Egypt, Palestinian leaders

Paris, Nov 3 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders after a week of anti-French protests around the Muslim world and three Islamic extremist attacks on France.

