Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 (ANI): India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday raised the issue of attacks on minorities including Hindus minorities with Bangladeshi leaders and officials in Dhaka.

"...I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority..." Misri told reporters here.

Also Read | Who Is Asma al-Assad? From Investment Banker to Syria's First Lady, Here's All You Need To Know About Ousted President Bashar al-Assad's Wife.

"We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties," he added.

Misri said the discussions have given both India and Bangladesh the opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties. "I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors..." he said.

Also Read | South Korean Police To Consider Imposing Travel Ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law.

Misri was in the neighbouring county to participate in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between him and his counterpart Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin which were held at the State guest house Padma.

Misri earlier in the day met with Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh.This is the first high level visit from India to Bangladesh since Shiekh Hasina was deposed as Prime Minister in August this year and since the the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

Arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 led to protests.India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," Ministry of External Affairs had said. .

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," it added.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)