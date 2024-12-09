Mumbai, December 9: Bashar al-Assad, the ousted President of Syria, reportedly fled the country on December 8, 2024, following the collapse of his government amidst ongoing rebel advances. This marks a significant turning point in Syria's brutal civil war, which has lasted for over 12 years. With his regime crumbling, the once powerful Assad family now faces an uncertain future. As power shifts in the country, attention has turned to Asma al-Assad, his wife, who played a prominent role in his regime.

Asma al-Assad, once celebrated for her beauty and image as a progressive figure, has been a controversial figure throughout the Syrian Civil War. Married to Bashar in 2000, she initially sought to present herself as a symbol of modernity and reform. However, her association with the regime and her central role in Syria's economic and political landscape led to her being targeted by international sanctions. Let’s know more about Asma al-Assad, wife of ousted President Bashar al-Assad. Bashar al-Assad, His Family Granted Asylum in Russia After Syrian Rebels Capture Damascus: Reports.

Who Is Asma al-Assad?

Asma al-Assad, born in London in 1975, is the wife of Syria's former president, Bashar al-Assad. She comes from a Syrian family of Sunni Muslim origin, hailing from the city of Homs. Asma studied at Queen’s College and later graduated from King’s College London with degrees in Computer Science and French Literature. Before her marriage, she worked as an investment banker at JP Morgan. Known for her beauty, intelligence, and Western upbringing, Asma was once viewed as a modern and progressive figure, often referred to as "the Rose in the Desert" by media outlets like Vogue. Bashar al-Assad, Ousted Syrian President Arrived in Moscow With His Family and Given Asylum, Say Russian State News Agencies.

Asma met Bashar al-Assad in the late 1990s while he was still a young ophthalmologist in London. They were introduced through mutual friends, and their relationship developed quickly. In December 2000, Asma married Bashar, shortly after he succeeded his father, Hafez al-Assad, as president of Syria. Asma moved to Syria and became the First Lady, where she took on various roles to support her husband's regime, although her image began to shift as the Syrian Civil War unfolded in 2011.

Asma remained a steadfast supporter of her husband during the conflict, even as international sanctions were imposed on her for her close ties to the regime. In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which further affected her public persona. Despite this, she continued her duties as First Lady, becoming an increasingly powerful figure in Syria's economic and political spheres.

