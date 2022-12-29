Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital.

"I wish my good friend PM @narendramodi's mother Smt Heeraben Modi ji a speedy recovery from her recent ailment. Our prayers are with her for healing and good health," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. According to the hospital, her health condition is stable.

"Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable," the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon extended his 'good wishes' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

"Praying for the good health & speedy recovery of PM @narendramodi's mother Smt #HeerabenModi ji," Naor Gilon said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi during campaigning had met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Earlier, PM Modi met his mother Heeraben on June 18, which was her 100th birthday. (ANI)

