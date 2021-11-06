Paris [France], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): French parliament passed Friday a draft bill that extends the use of health pass to July 31, 2022, as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The draft bill, passed by 118 to 89 votes in the French National Assembly, would allow the French prime minister to issue a decree mandating the health pass in certain places according to the epidemic situation in France.

The head of the French government can also restrict or prohibit travels, order the closure of shops and places open to the public, and even order a curfew or lockdown.

Also, it allows school directors and secondary school principals to learn about the vaccination status of students, which the opposition considers as a breach of medical confidentiality.

The health pass, which proves its holder has had two doses of a vaccine, or has recently recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease, has already been compulsory for gatherings of more than 50 people in leisure and cultural centers (such as cinemas and museums) since July 21. (ANI/Xinhua)

