World News | Gaza Reports First Coronavirus Death

Gaza, May 23 (Sputnik/ANI): Gaza strip has reported its first coronavirus death, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday.

"A 77-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in a hospital in the Rafah Border Crossing, she had recently returned to Gaza from Egypt," he said.

Palestine has confirmed 55 COVID-19 cases from the start of the pandemic. Thirty-nine of them remain under quarantine, while sixteen people have recovered, according to the official. The number of deaths from COVID-19 across Palestine now stands at four. (Sputnik/ANI)

