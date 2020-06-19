New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Germany on Friday extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of 20 soldiers who lost their lives during June 15 face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan," German Ambassador Walter J Lindner said in a tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, were killed in the violent face-off, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Several other soldiers suffered injuries during the clash. According to Indian Army sources, eighteen soldiers, who were wounded in the incident, are currently at the Indian Army's hospital in Leh and they will be out on duty in about 15 days. While 58 soldiers are at other hospitals.

Earlier, the United States also condoled the deaths of Indian soldiers.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers' families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve," US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a tweet. (ANI)

