Rajasthan: Three buses, carrying BJP MLAs, reach state legislative assembly in Jaipur ahead of the polling for #RajyaSabhaElection today. In the state, polling for three seats to be held. Rajasthan: Three buses, carrying BJP MLAs, reach state legislative assembly in Jaipur ahead of the polling for #RajyaSabhaElection today. In the state, polling for three seats to be held. pic.twitter.com/1lyvD51Bbt— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020 Polling for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states to be held today. Polling will be done from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, and counting of votes will commence at 5:00 pm on the same day. People chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' & 'Jai Kishor amar rahe' at Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh's residence at his native place in Vaishali's Chak Fateh village, as his mortal remains are being taken for last rites. #WATCH Bihar: People chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' & 'Jai Kishor amar rahe' at Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh's residence at his native place in Vaishali's Chak Fateh village, as his mortal remains are being taken for last rites. He lost his life in action in #GalwanValley on June 15-16. pic.twitter.com/3FaWd1P4sC— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020 Tamil Nadu: Lockdown to remain imposed till June 30 in 4 districts of the state - Chennai, along with its neighbouring districts Chengalpet, Kancheepuram & Thiruvallur - in the wake of the rise in the number of #COVID19 positive cases. Visuals from NSK Nagar(Anna Arch)area in Chennai.

Mumbai, June 19: On Thursday, Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 2,877 positive coronavirus cases, taking the number of infected patients to 49,979. A day after he tested positive for Covid-19, the condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday improved but the fever has not subsided yet, senior officials informed.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, occurred 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana at 05:37 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. On Thursday, The country reported its highest single-day spike of 12881 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths on Thursday morning.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) fixed rates of coronavirus RT-PCR test in Delhi at Rs 2400 per test inclusive of GST/taxes, if any, with immediate effect.

India on Thursday officially lifted the ban of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with Immediate effect. On Wednesday, the WHO hailed a "breakthrough" steroid - dexamethasone treatment for the coronavirus, boosting hopes that pandemic deaths can be reduced.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.