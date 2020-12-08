Berlin [Germany], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of new Covid-19 infections in Germany was slightly above the previous week's level and increased by 14,054 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to almost 1.2 million, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Tuesday.

The number of deaths related to the deadly virus in Germany increased by 423 in one day, bringing the total death toll in the country to 19,342 on Tuesday, said the RKI. A record of 487 Covid-19-related daily deaths was reported in Germany last Wednesday.

Since the beginning of November and until at least January 10, Germany is in a partial lockdown, which includes strict restrictions on social contacts in private and public life and the closure of restaurants, bars and leisure facilities.

Minister of Health Jens Spahn stressed that stricter contact restrictions could be necessary if the Covid-19 infection figures would remain high in the next one to two weeks. "Short-term and comprehensive" measures were more efficient than a longer but less comprehensive lockdown, Spahn told the German public broadcaster Phoenix on Monday.

The German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has recommended a hard lockdown during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Germany to "regain control" of the Covid-19 situation.Leopoldina proposed a two-stage approach, beginning in mid-December with the reduction of contacts in both professional and private life to an absolute minimum, including the temporary suspension of compulsory schooling across Germany.

In a second stage after Christmas, public life throughout the country should be largely suspended and a hard lockdown should apply. In addition, all stores except those selling essential items should be closed, the academy suggested. (ANI/Xinhua)

