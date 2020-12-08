Washington, December 8: Former Israeli space security chief Haim Eshed, who stunned the world with his claims on the existence of "Galactic Federation", has added to the buzz by claiming that US President Donald Trump was aware about the existence of extraterrestrials. His remarks came during an interview with a local media outlet, where he reiterated his claim of a "secret agreement" between the US government and the aliens.

According to Eshed, Trump was made completely aware by the top astronauts in the US about the "presence of aliens" of so-called Galactic Federation and the deal signed with the extraterrestrials to allow some of them to conduct research on the earth. What is 'Galactic Federation'? Know Secrets of Alien Existence on Earth As Revealed by Former Israel Space Chief.

Trump was "aware of their presence" and was on the "verge of revealing the information" in the public. The American President was asked not to by his advisors and the defence establishment as it could have led to "mass hysteria", Eshed said while speaking to Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

Earlier, in a series of interviews in Hebrew with Israel's leading dailies, Eshed claimed that the secret deal, which allows "aliens of the Galactic Federation" to "conduct research among humans" was signed at an underground base on the Mars. The deal was inked between astronauts of the US and the extraterrestrials found on the planet, he claimed.

Notably, Eshed is the former head of Israel's Defense Ministry's space directorate. During his conversation with the regional media outlets, he claimed that the existence of aliens would had been unbelievable to him five years ago, but he is now firm that the extraterrestrials exist. " I have nothing to lose. I've received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad," he said, on being questioned over the credibility of his claims.

Meanwhile, the White House was yet to comment on the remarks by Eshed. Trump, who actively uses his social media handles, has refrained from tweeting on the issue so far.

