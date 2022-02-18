Athens, Feb 18 (AP) Greek authorities say firefighters and rescue specialists are racing to try and free two truck drivers stranded inside a burning ferry off western Greece, while 11 others have been reported missing.

The coast guard said Friday 278 passengers and crew had been rescued from a fire that engulfed the Italy-bound ferry Euroferry Olympia with 291 people on board near the Greek island of Corfu.

Also Read | Prince Harry Lawyers Say He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids to UK.

Officials said two truck drivers were stranded on the burning vessel awaiting a helicopter rescue that required assistance from Fire Department special forces due to the thick smoke that continued to billow out of the vessel.

The rescued passengers were transported to Corfu where 10 people were hospitalised. None were in serious condition and most had breathing difficulties.

Also Read | Storm Eunice: Red Weather Alert Issued for Most of UK as Cyclonic Storm Hits England, Wales.

The predawn fire broke out in the Ionian Sea on the Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia three hours after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in northwest Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi. Greek authorities said 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board, adding that the vessel was transporting more than 153 trucks and 32 cars.

The 183-metre (600-foot) ferry, built in 1995, is operated by the Grimaldi Group, based in Naples, Italy. It was travelling near the small Greek island of Ereikousa, 15 km north of Corfu, when the fire started. Helicopter video released by the Greek coast guard showed thick smoke billowing from the vessel hours after the rescue started.

Six boats from Greece's coast guard and navy participated in the rescue effort along with four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing vessels, senior coast guard official Nikos Lagadianos said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)