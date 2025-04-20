Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/TPS): A number of civilians entered the barrier area separating Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening, but did not cross into Gaza.

An IDF (Israel Defence Forces) unit that was deployed to the scene arrested the civilians and returned them safely to Israeli territory. The civilians were transferred to the Israel Police.

Also Read | Pakistan: Hindu Minister Kheal Das Kohistani's Motorcade Attacked in Sindh by Protesters Opposing Govt's Canal Projects, PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Incident (Watch Videos).

The IDF emphasised that the civilians did not cross into the Gaza Strip.

"Approaching the barrier area is dangerous and interferes with the activities of the security forces in the area," it said. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Baby Born 'Twice' in UK: Baby 'Born Twice’ After Mother Undergoes Life-Saving Cancer Surgery During Pregnancy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)