London, April 20: In a rare medical breakthrough, a baby in the UK was effectively “born twice” after his mother underwent life-saving cancer surgery during pregnancy. Lucy Isaac, a 32-year-old teacher from Oxford, was 20 weeks pregnant when doctors discovered she had ovarian cancer. Faced with an urgent need for treatment, surgeons at John Radcliffe Hospital performed a pioneering five-hour procedure—removing Lucy’s womb, with her unborn son Rafferty still inside, to access and treat the cancer.

Led by surgeon Dr Soleymani Majd, the complex operation involved temporarily extracting Lucy’s womb while maintaining its connection to vital blood vessels to keep the baby safe, Daily Mail reported. The womb, carefully wrapped in warm saline packs and monitored constantly, remained outside Lucy’s body for two hours as the medical team removed cancerous tissue. ‘Miracle Baby’: Unborn Child Survives After Pregnant Woman Falls to Death From Tower Block in UK’s Burmantofts; Battling for Life in Critical Care.

Baby Born ‘Twice’ in UK

The procedure, performed only a handful of times worldwide, was a success. Lucy’s womb was returned to her body, and her pregnancy continued without further complications. In late January, Rafferty Isaac was born full-term, weighing 6 pounds 5 ounces.

The moment marked a deeply emotional chapter in the family's life. “To finally hold Rafferty in our arms after everything we’ve been through was the most amazing moment,” said Lucy’s husband, Adam, who himself underwent a kidney transplant in 2022. Baby Born in Air: Wizz Air Flight Sees 'Miracle' As Doctor Delivers Baby Girl on Journey From Jordan to UK.

Lucy had no symptoms when an ultrasound at 12 weeks revealed the cancer. Doctors warned that delaying treatment could risk her life, yet traditional keyhole surgery was no longer viable at her stage of pregnancy. The team’s bold alternative not only saved Lucy’s life but ensured her baby’s safe arrival.

Ovarian cancer affects around 7,000 women annually in the UK, with most cases diagnosed at a late stage. Lucy considers herself incredibly lucky to have caught it in time, thanks to a routine scan and a team willing to take extraordinary measures.

