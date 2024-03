Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, has chaired the Emirates Red Crescent board meeting.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the board to expand the number of beneficiaries of Emirates Red Crescent's Ramadan programmes locally and globally, and to increase Ramadan aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Nikki Haley Suspends Presidential Campaign After Super Tuesday Defeats, Says ‘I Have No Regrets’ (Watch Video).

He emphasised that the UAE, led by its wise leadership, will continue to fulfil its mission to enhance solidarity with people in challenging humanitarian conditions, spreading the values of giving, generosity and human fraternity. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)