Kyiv, Apr 17 (AP) A Ukrainian health official says that at least five people have been killed in the Russian shelling of Kharkiv.

Maksym Haustov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration's health department, said that another 13 residents were wounded by Sunday's shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city.

Rescuers have been working to help survivors after the shelling that hit residential and administrative buildings and caused fires. Officials said the centre of Kharkiv came under shelling by multiple rocket launchers. (AP)

