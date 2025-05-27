Karachi, May 27 (PTI) Pakistan's Sindh is witnessing a heatwave with some of the highest temperatures recorded this week in parts of the province, according to the country's Met Department.

On Tuesday, most parts of Sindh witnessed high temperatures and hot and dry conditions, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Extreme heat and dry conditions are likely to prevail in the province for the next two days, with temperatures rising to 46 degrees Celcius in areas like Mithi and Badin, and 45 degrees Celcius in Jacobabad and Dalbandin, it said.

Karachi, the country's financial hub, has also witnessed temperatures around 40 to 42 degrees Celcius in the last three days.

PMD officials have advised people across Sindh to take precautions against the heat and urged residents in dust-prone areas to stay indoors to avoid respiratory issues.

According to the PMD, the rest of the country will also experience intense heat but has forecasted rains and winds for some areas in Punjab and Balochistan this week.

