The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World is all set to take place on May 31, promising an evening full of celebration, warmth, and love. The prestigious event will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, at the HITEX Convention Centre. Hundreds of people are eagerly waiting for the big day, as it will showcase Hyderabad's rich culture and heritage to representatives from various countries around the globe. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive into the key details about the Miss World 2025 date, India’s participant, and how to stream the grand finale online. Miss World 2025 Full Schedule India: Get 72nd Miss World Live Streaming Details, Grand Finale Time, Show Format and Other Important Details Here.

Miss World 2025 Date and Time

Miss World 2025 began on May 7 and will conclude on May 31 with grand finale.

The grand finale taking place on May 31 starts at 5:30 PM IST and continuing until approximately 1:00 AM IST on June 1.

Watch Video Of Nandini Gupta About Her Project Ekta:

Where Will Miss World 2025 Be Held?

According to the official Miss World website, "On May 31st, the Final Broadcast Event of the 72nd Miss World Festival will take place at the HITEX Convention Center (@hitexexhibitioncentre) in Hyderabad, Telangana. Out of 108 participants, 10 contestants from each continental region will advance to the Quarter-Finals. This includes the Fast-Track winners, who will qualify regardless of their region." Who Is Nandini Gupta Representing India at Miss World 2025?

Who Is Representing India At Miss World 2025?

Nandini Gupta is representing India at the 72nd Miss World Festival. She was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023.

When And Where To Watch The 72nd Miss World Festival?

All viewers can stream the live broadcast of the grand finale on the official Miss World YouTube channel. Additionally, the event will also be available to stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are you waiting for? Are you also manifesting that Nandini Gupta brings the Miss World crown home this year? If yes, then grab some delicious snacks, sit back on your couch, and enjoy the entire event with your loved ones this weekend!

