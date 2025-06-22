Tel Aviv, Jun 22 (AP) The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah condemned the US strikes on Iran in a statement Sunday but did not threaten to join in Tehran's retaliation.

“The blatant deceit and deception practised by US President Donald Trump, driven by illusions of control and arrogance ... confirms that the United States of America, along with the tyrants of arrogance, is a threat to the security and stability of the Islamic Republic,” the statement said. ”... This proves to the entire world that America is the official sponsor of terrorism and does not recognize international conventions, humanitarian laws, pledges, or obligations.”

The US considers Hezbollah to be a terrorist group. (AP)

