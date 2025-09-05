Faisalabad [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has expressed grave concerns over the ongoing violence and discrimination targeting individuals based on their religion or belief in Pakistan. Since its inception in 1994, HRFP has consistently highlighted such violations and advocated for the rights of religious minorities.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), has raised these concerns on international platforms, notably addressing the United Nations as the first guest speaker during the inaugural observance of the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief in 2019.

Beyond advocacy, HRFP provides direct support to victims through legal assistance, moral support, advocacy, and other necessary aid. The organisation is dedicated to the protection and promotion of minority rights, continuously voicing concerns over the persecution of Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Baha'is, Ahmadis, and other vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

HRFP actively works against violations such as the misuse of blasphemy laws, mob violence, forced conversions and marriages, religious discrimination, and attacks on places of worship. The organisation receives over 1,000 calls annually reporting incidents of religiously motivated abuse and victimisation.

Naveed Walter stated that recent individual cases are not only increasing in number but also in severity, while past incidents, such as the Jaranwala attacks in 2023, still await justice.

Most recently, an HRFP fact-finding team gathered information and documentation by visiting the sites of the incidents, the homes of the victims, and the HRFP office, where victims also sought legal, financial, advocacy, protection, and moral support.

The HRFP team also visited the Sahiwal district, where on August 8, 2025, a mob attacked 80 Christian families. Many victims were subsequently charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act and subjected to police brutality. HRFP met with the affected families and continued to document and advocate for justice in these cases.

Naseem Bibi, a sister, and Alfred Masih, the father of victims Mona Alfred and Sonia Alfred, shared the details with the HRFP team. They said that Sahiwal (Harappa) police registered a case on August 9, 2025, against 80 individuals, including 24 identified, under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police alleged that the Christian family attacked a police van while arrests were being made, during which Alfred Masih's daughters Mona and Sonia escaped from the custody of Muhammad Arshad.

The HRFP team observed that Sonia Alfred had previously been kidnapped by Muhammad Arshad and Mona Alfred by Muhammad Arif. After Arif's death, Mona escaped to her parents' home. Sonia and her son also left to stay with her father, resulting in her separation from Muhammad Arshad.

During the arrests of Mona and Sonia, based on Arshad's theft complaint, the police arrested both sisters. Alfred was subjected to police violence, which affected his eye.

As the police registered the First Information Report (FIR) against Alfred's family and local Christians, the case is now in the Anti-Terrorism Court of Sahiwal, with the last hearing held on September 4, 2025, in the District & Sessions Court of Sahiwal.

The HRFP team also investigated the case of 15-year-old Christian girl Alishbah Javed Masih, who was kidnapped on July 12, 2025, by Sajid Ali with Mukhtar Ali, residents of district Sahiwal.

On July 13, she escaped from the custody of the kidnappers, but she had been sexually abused, which was later proven. The FIR was registered on this basis. Both kidnappers were arrested, and on July 31, their bail application was cancelled by the sessions court. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 11, 2025.

About a Christian graveyard in Bhutto Nagar (Chal Road), Sahiwal, attached to a government school, witnesses Rehman Masih and Nazir Ali shared with the HRFP fact-finding team that Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Jamshaid, and Muhammad Arbab were occupying the land and constructing a building on the Christian graveyard.

A large population of Christians lives around Bhutto Colony, and this is their only graveyard. An FIR was registered on August 19, 2025, on the same day the building was established, and the accused were arrested.

On August 20, a Christian girl, Mehak Masih, a domestic worker, was accused of theft by her employer. HRFP reported that the issue was religion-based, as she faced harassment as well. She was arrested and tortured, as she later stated to the HRFP team and through a video statement.

On August 23, hate symbols were found on a church in Layyah, prompting serious concern about possible extremist activity. The defacement included Islamic phrases and mysterious markings, which caused significant alarm within the local Christian community. These writings are broadly interpreted as implicit threats aimed at instilling fear. Similar incidents have been seen in Karachi, Faisalabad, and other cities.

On August 24, 2025, a Christian man, Saleem Iqbal Masih, was killed by Shamas Shah and Haider Ali. They alleged he was a drug dealer in Sialkot, while in fact he was attempting to defend Christian women and children from harassment when he was targeted.

Saleem Iqbal intervened when he saw the two men harassing the women. In retaliation, the assailants stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Despite efforts to save him, Saleem succumbed to his injuries.

On July 25, 2025, tragedy struck in Sialkot when Boota Masih, a 55-year-old Christian labourer, was brutally killed over a land dispute. Although the quarrel was between two Muslim landlords, Boota Masih became a victim simply because he was an easy target while working peacefully in the agricultural fields.

The accused, Khalid Jutt and Muhammad Abbas, were quickly named in the First Information Report (FIR). However, despite the gravity of the crime, they have been granted interim bail and continue to move freely in the area. Even more alarming is the ongoing intimidation faced by Boota Masih's family and the local Christian community.

Threats have been made towards his sons, daughters, and neighbours, leaving the family living in constant fear.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) stated that the horrific incident exposes the vulnerability of minority communities caught in the crossfire of land conflicts, and the disturbing lack of justice and protection they receive. HRFP strongly condemns the persistent and systemic violations of minority rights across Pakistan, where religious minorities continue to face severe persecution and discrimination.

There are numerous daily examples. HRFP reported that on July 14, 2025, Shahzad Masih and his wife were beaten in Okara for not selling vegetables at prices demanded by Muslims.

On June 25, 2025, Anwar Kenneth, a blasphemy allegation victim, was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after suffering 23 years in jail.

On June 11, 2025, Sheza Intikhab was raped by Mohsin and Zahid Gujjar in Sangla Hill, District Nankana Sahib.

On the same day, Elishba Adnan was abducted, forcibly converted, and forcibly married by a Muslim man, Babar Mukhtar, in Burewala.

On May 16, 2025, Jessica Iqbal was abducted, forcibly converted, and forcibly married by Azeem Ullah in Lahore.

On March 6, 2025, Mehwish Bibi, a domestic worker, was accused of theft by her employer, Ayesha Farhan, in Faisalabad.

On April 4, 2025, Farooq Masih and his family were subjected to physical violence by Zulfiqar Ali in Faisalabad.

On March 25, 2025, Sumaila Noor, the wife of Adnan Masih, was raped by Ali Sher, Umer Hayat, and Muhammad Faisal in Faisalabad.

On February 27, 2025, Wasif Masih was subjected to physical violence by Tateer Al-Haq, Naeem Saleem, and Junaid in Faisalabad over allegations of tree cutting.

Naveed Walter emphasised that religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan are frequently subjected to severe human rights violations, including physical assaults, destruction of property, and social exclusion.

These communities often face false accusations, such as theft, murder, or blasphemy, with minimal access to justice. Institutional discrimination further deepens their marginalisation, particularly in areas such as education, employment, and housing.

Law enforcement agencies frequently neglect to protect minority populations or to conduct proper investigations into crimes committed against them.

Despite constitutional assurances of religious freedom and equal rights, the reality for many minorities, especially Christians and Hindus, remains bleak. Systemic abuses, including the misuse of blasphemy laws and forced conversions of young women and girls, continue to go unchecked.

The combination of social hostility, legal inequities, and government inaction perpetuates an environment of fear and oppression.

Besides HRFP, on the occasion of the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, an event was organised in Faisalabad, Pakistan, by a Catholic Church's organisation.

It was attended by CSOs, HRDs, and religious and political workers, who recognised the efforts of Naveed Walter and HRFP over the last three decades. The speakers acknowledged their significant role in promoting awareness of the day and advocating for its recognition, highlighting their commitment to defending religious freedom and minority rights in Pakistan. (ANI)

