Tel Aviv [Israel], November 15 (ANI/TPS): The IDF reported that its forces are operating in what was described as a targeted manner at Shiaa Hospital in Gaza. While under fire, the IDF forces delivered medical equipment, incubators and baby food on behalf of the State of Israel to Shifa Hospital.

Medical teams of the IDF, together with Arabic-speaking soldiers, are present in the field to make sure that the medical equipment reaches those who need it.

The activity, said the IDF, takes place in a specific complex at the hospital, where it has intelligence information indicating terrorist activity by Hamas.

Before entering the hospital, Israeli forces encountered explosives and terrorist squads and a firefight ensued in which terrorists were eliminated.

Also, on Tuesday, fighters from the Nahal infantry brigade and others raided the training base of the terrorist organisation Hamas, where they found tunnel shafts, dozens of weapons and means of warfare of various types, including rockets and RPGs, classrooms and intelligence materials.

In addition, IDF aircraft identified a number of terrorists who came out of a building with an anti-tank missile launcher in the north of the Gaza Strip, carrying bags suspected of being explosives and placed them in the path of Israeli forces. The aircraft followed the terrorists and eliminated two of them. (ANI/TPS)

