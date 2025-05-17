Tel Aviv [Israel], May 17 (ANI): The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have launched 'Gideon Chariots' campaign for the release of its remaining hostages, Times of Israel reported.

Citing military, Times of Israel said, "IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and realize the goals of the war".

According to Israeli officials referred to by the Times of Israel, the Gideon's Chariots offensive would see the IDF "conquering" Gaza and retaining the territory; moving the Palestinian civilian population toward the south of the Strip; attacking Hamas; and preventing the terror group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies.

The details of the operation were also shared by the IDF in a post on X in the early hours of Saturday that it had begun conducting strikes and is mobilising troops to achieve "operational control" in the areas of Gaza.

Sharing the details through a post on X, the IDF stated that the actions were undertaken in order to fulfil the objectives of the war, which includes the release of hostages and a dismantling of Hamas.

"The IDF has begun conducting extensive strikes and mobilizing troops to achieve operational control in the areas of Gaza, over the past day. This is part of preparations to expand operations and fulfill the objectives of the war -- including the release of hostages and the dismantling of the Hamas terrorist organization. IDF troops will continue to operate in order to protect Israeli civilians and achieve the objectives of the war."

This comes after the IDF had shared earlier that it would continue with its operations until Hamas is no longer a threat and all the hostages are released.

"We won't stop operating until Hamas is no longer a threat and all our hostages are home"

According to a report by Al Jazeera,thousands of Palestinians have been ordered by Israeli forces to flee parts of northern Gaza.

Al Jazeera reported that the air strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 115 people since Friday. (ANI)

