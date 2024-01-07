Male [Maldives], January 7 (ANI): Maldivian Member of Parliament (MP) and former deputy speaker, Eva Abdulla, on Sunday said it was 'important' that the Maldivian government issue a formal apology to the Indian people for the derogatory remarks by a section of 'MPs' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian MP said it was also important for the government to distance itself from the comments made by the minister.

"It is absolutely critical that the Government of Maldives distanced itself from the comments by the minister. I know that the government has suspended the ministers, but I think it is important that the Government of Maldives issue a formal apology to the Indian people," she told ANI.

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster.

Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

Posting images from his visit to the Union Territory on January 2, PM Modi also shared an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling -- what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi posted on X.

The Maldives former Deputy Speaker Abdulla said the remarks by the minister are "simply shameful, racist and intolerable."

She said the minister's words are in no way a reflection of the opinion of the people of Maldives and that the Maldivian people are very aware of how dependent "we have been on India, and that India has always been the first responder whenever we are in need. We've been dependent on India for economic relations, social relations, health, education, trade, tourism and the Maldives people are very grateful for this and very aware of this..."

Abdulla said she wants to apologise for the remarks and that "across the political spectrum, political parties and politicians, we've all condemned these derogatory remarks by the minister."

She then urged Indians to keep coming to the Maldives. "We appreciate and value your presence here in the Maldives. We value the doctors you send, the teachers you send, the tourists you send. So please do keep coming back. I do hope that these remarks by the minister will be a one-off, and it won't be a reflection of either the Maldives people or even the government..." she said.

The Maldivian government on Sunday sought to distance itself from Minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks against PM Modi, saying her opinion does not reflect the government's views.

The government added that 'appropriate action' will be taken against the minister, who is in the midst of a social media firestorm over her post, mocking viral photographs from PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian government said it was aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. "These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," read an official release by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The government added that it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a "democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners".

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the government release stated further.

Meanwhile, Maldivian Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan, quoting a local media tweet, on Sunday denied a report of his suspension from the cabinet, along with other ministers, over derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calling it 'fake news'.

His denial came after local media outlet Adhadhu reported that deputy youth ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over social media posts, making mocking references to PM Modi.

Citing a top government source, Adhadhu reported that three deputy ministers were suspended for making disparaging statements against PM Modi, following his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Maldivian MP Hussain Shaheem has also condemned the derogatory remarks made against PM Modi.

"Derogatory remarks made by senior Government officials of the Maldives towards the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi is condemnable. India has always been a close ally and friend to the Maldives," he said. (ANI)

