Male, January 7: Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Sunday condemned the use of 'hateful language' against India by government officials on social media, saying New Delhi has always been a good friend to the island nation. Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Solih posted, "I condemn the use of hateful language against India by Maldivian government officials on social media."

He stressed that "India has always been a good friend to the Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries". A massive uproar broke after a Maldivian deputy minister and some other government officials shared derogatory posts about PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. ‘Fake News’: Maldivian Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan Denies Suspension of Ministers Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster. Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

A section of India's film fraternity, too, came out in support of PM Modi and strongly criticised the derogatory remarks by Maldivian leaders against the country and its leader. They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep. Maldives Government Suspends Ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid Over Derogatory Remarks on PM Narendra Modi.

