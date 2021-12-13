Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): After the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan announced the end of a ceasefire with the Imran Khan government last week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that those who were not willing to comply, the state fought them in the past, and can do the same in future also, reported local media.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday after TTP claimed responsibility for killing a policeman guarding the polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Chaudhry with regard to the Pakistani Taliban said the state was willing to move forward with those who agree to abide by the Constitution, reported The News International.

Those who were not willing to comply, "we have fought them in the past, and can do the same in future also", he added.

Referring to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, he said the state had no confusion with regard to the TLP and all similar outfits as well.

Stressing that there were big question marks on various parties' sources of funding, the Minister said that there was no record of funding of TLP, an extremist party in Pakistan that has been recently removed from the proscribed group.

Chaudhry also claimed that various extremist parties and groups had also been registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). (ANI)

