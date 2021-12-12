Moscow, December 12: Russia registered 29,929 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 10,016,896, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday. The nationwide death toll grew by 1,132 to 289,483, while the number of recoveries increased by 31,391 to 8,741,355, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,862 new cases, taking its total to 1,984,378. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,012 new cases. Russia Confirms 29,929 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours.

Over 74 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Friday and more than 67 million had been fully vaccinated. The level of herd immunity in the country stood at 55.7 per cent, data released on Friday showed.

