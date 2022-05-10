Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Imran Khan is "poisoning" the minds of Pakistans with his speeches targeting state institutions, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday as he slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former PM for continuing with his foreign conspiracy tirade.

"The nation has been divided as Khan repeatedly called [the then-Opposition and now government] thieves and dacoits," Shehbaz said during the first regular session of the National Assembly since the new government's formation.

Shehbaz termed Khan's Abbottabad speech "dangerous" and accused Khan of spewing venom against the country's institutions, Geo News reported

In a direct reference to Pakistan's institutions, Imran Khan said that Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah's commanders-in-chief were "Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq".

If Khan was not stopped from criticizing the institutions, Pakistan would soon become like Syria and Lebanon, where an anarchic situation has unfolded, he added.

Addressing the Abbottabad public gathering, PTI Chairman on Sunday warned Shehbaz Sharif's government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march to be held on May 20.

He warned the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that over 2 million people will reach Islamabad to get real independence and to protest against the "imported government," ARY News reported.

Khan told the Shehbaz Sharif-led government that two million people will come to the federal capital irrespective of how many containers are put up to create hindrances.

"Our opponents say if the temperature is high, then people will not come out. Put as many containers as you want, but 2 million people will come to Islamabad," said Imran Khan.

The former Prime Minister told his supporters that the incumbent government "fears" their passion and added that 11 parties had gathered to remove him from power. (ANI)

