Windhoek, Jul 9 (PTI) Underlining that India values Africa's role in world affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the two sides must act together to create a future defined not by power and dominance, but by partnership and dialogue.

Addressing a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, PM Modi also said that Africa must not be just a source of raw material. "Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth," he said.

"We must act together. Let us create a future defined not by power, but by partnership; not by dominance, but by dialogue; not by exclusion, but by equity," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India was ready to expand its cooperation with Africa in defence and security.

"Our development partnership in Africa is worth over USD 12 billion. But its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose. We continue to build local skills, create local jobs and support local innovations," he said.

In his address, Modi highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Namibia. "India attaches great importance to its historic relation with Namibia," he said.

He said India and Namibia have a powerful story of cooperation, conservation and compassion, highlighting India's cheetah reintroduction program and its readiness to supply Namibia with a radiotherapy machine.

"We are excited to support the next generation of Namibian scientists, doctors and leaders," Modi said.

"Our bilateral trade has crossed $800 million, but like on the cricket field, we are just warming up! We will score faster and score more!" he said.

He also congratulated Namibia on its first female president and praised its constitution for empowering diverse citizens.

"Our Constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice," Modi said.

"It's the power of India's Constitution that a daughter from a poor tribal family is today the President of India. It's this very Constitution that gave someone like me the chance to become Prime Minister," he said.

Modi is here at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. PTI

