London [UK], January 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the longstanding and deep relationship between India and the UK, noting that both nations share a commitment to democracy and democratic values. He expressed his hope that the strategic ties between the two countries will be further strengthened in the future.

Speaking to reporters, Birla said, "Had a meeting with Speaker of the House of Commons (Lindsay Hoyle). India and the UK have a long and deep relationship. Both countries believe in democracy and democratic values. We also share democratic values...How both countries can make their Parliamentary proceedings better and how MPs' capacity building can be done."

Om Birla said that Lindsay Hoyle appreciated the innovations made in the Indian Parliament, especially those in Artificial Intelligence. He underscored the importance of fast-paced discussions between the two parliaments to strengthen democratic processes and facilitate better cooperation in the future.

He said, "Many innovations have been made in the Parliament of India, especially those in Artificial Intelligence, have been lauded by the UK House of Commons Speaker. I hope that strategic ties between India and the UK will be strengthened in the future. Through parliamentary diplomacy, the discussion between MPs and the Parliament of two nations will take place at a fast pace so that we can strengthen parliamentary democracy in the coming time and make it answerable before the people."

Earlier in the day, Birla met with UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and highlighted India's distinction as the "world's largest and most vibrant democracy." Birla congratulated Hoyle on his re-election as the Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

On being asked about chairing the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Guernsey, "Speakers of 52 nations will participate in this conference and India has got the opportunity to chair it. We will use the opportunity to share information about India being the mother of democracy and India's journey of 75 years through democracy and how we made economic and social development in these 75 years. Today, India's economy is moving at a fast pace and India will also emerge as a manufacturing hub....Major changes and decisions have been made in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The countries of the world are looking to India. India is making efforts to maintain global peace and stability."

On January 10, Birla will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Guernsey. He will chair this meeting in his capacity as the host of the 28th CSPOC, which is scheduled to be held in India in 2026. Birla will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of this meeting.

During his meeting with Hoyle, Birla stressed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has an "excellent track record" of conducting free, fair, independent and impartial elections and called India a vibrant democracy with one billion voters. Highlighting encouraging participation of women in the election process in India, he noted that such participation shows the inclusiveness in our electoral process.

He said that India is celebrating 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution and added that the Constitution of India has brought transformative socio-economic changes in the country. He expressed hope that India will be a developed country by 2047, according to the statement released by Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Calling for strengthening parliamentary cooperation between India and the UK, he stressed more and more exchange of parliamentary knowledge, best practices and experiences between the two countries. He stated that youth and women parliamentarians of India and the UK should interact more frequently, according to the statement released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Birla also attended a lunch hosted by Hoyle at the Palace of Westminster. He expressed confidence that his visit would further strengthen friendly ties between parliaments of India and the UK.

In a post shared on X, the Lok Sabha speaker stated, "Glad to be with my gracious host H.E. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and other dignitaries during the lunch hosted by Mr Hoyle at Palace of Westminster. India and the United Kingdom enjoy a deep and special relationship. Our ties remain strong, based on mutual respect, shared democratic values and our commitment to human dignity and the Rule of Law. Confident that this visit would further strengthen the deep-rooted friendly ties between the Parliaments of India and the United Kingdom and the people of the two countries." (ANI)

